Doheny Asset Management CA Takes $413,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

