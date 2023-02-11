Doheny Asset Management CA Takes Position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energous Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
