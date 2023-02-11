Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.32. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $448.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

