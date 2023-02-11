DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.11.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
