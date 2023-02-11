DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

