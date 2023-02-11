Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,981. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.49 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

