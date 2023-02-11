Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.