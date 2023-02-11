eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $661.90 million and $6.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,690.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00571287 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00188461 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00052381 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001022 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,305,473,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
