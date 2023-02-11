Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

