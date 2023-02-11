Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG opened at $151.97 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

