Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $38.78.

