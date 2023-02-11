Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 982 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2,975.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Clorox by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

