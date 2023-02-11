Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,866 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

