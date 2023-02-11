Edge Capital Group LLC Has $147,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,515.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

