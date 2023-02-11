Edge Capital Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.56 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

