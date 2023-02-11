Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEO. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

IEO stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

