Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $349.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $356.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

