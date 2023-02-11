EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 637282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.30 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,425.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

