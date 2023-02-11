El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

