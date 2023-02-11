Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

