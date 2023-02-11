Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $158.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

