Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB stock opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

