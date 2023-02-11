Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.40 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

