Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

