Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

