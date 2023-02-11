Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $154.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.