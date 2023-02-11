Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,359 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

