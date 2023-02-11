Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet raised Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Embraer Stock Down 0.2 %

ERJ stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Embraer by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 888,976 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

