Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
