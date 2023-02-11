Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

