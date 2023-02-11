Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

