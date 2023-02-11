Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

