Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 107,670 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,670 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

