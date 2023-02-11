Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 79,764 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,764 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $195.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

