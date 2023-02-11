Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.82 and a 200 day moving average of $228.17. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

