Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,578 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 934.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 442,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

