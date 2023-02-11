Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $143.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

