Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $21.37 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,066.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

