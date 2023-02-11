Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 75.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average of $244.32. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

