Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 34,600 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 2.1 %

NI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

