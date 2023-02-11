Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 78,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

