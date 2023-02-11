Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

