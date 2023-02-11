Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Enerflex Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,634,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.