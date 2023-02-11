Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:ENCP remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. Energem has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.
Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energem by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Energem in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.
