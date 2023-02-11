EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

