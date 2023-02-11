EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

