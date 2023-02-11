Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.55

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.55 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.97). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95), with a volume of 9,336,796 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.12. The company has a market cap of £118.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

