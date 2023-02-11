Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.