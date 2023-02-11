Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.67.
Equifax Trading Down 0.3 %
EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.37. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
