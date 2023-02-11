Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

