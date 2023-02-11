Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

EFX stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax



Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.



