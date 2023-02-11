Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

