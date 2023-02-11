Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,977. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 262,384 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 431,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

